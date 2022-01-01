Jamie Lynn Spears breaks down in tears as she discusses Britney in TV interview

Jamie Lynn Spears broke down in tears as she addressed the rift between her and her sister Britney in a TV interview.

The former Zoey 101 actress sat down for an interview with Good Morning America to promote her upcoming memoir and grew emotional as she answered questions about her relationship with the Toxic hitmaker.

In a promo clip from the interview, which airs on Wednesday, Jamie Lynn can be seen wiping away tears with a tissue as she emotionally states, "Um, I love my sister."

Interviewer Juju Chang interjects, "But things have gotten complicated" to which Jamie Lynn replies, "I guess so".

The clip also features Chang asking the star, "What has caused this rift between you?" but her answer is not shown.

The interview marks the first time the 30-year-old has spoken publicly and directly about her sister since Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November.

Britney told a judge last year that she wanted to sue her family for their involvement in the legal arrangement, which she likened to abuse. She has continued to speak out against her family on Instagram since the conservatorship was dropped and has threatened to expose what they allegedly did during those 13 years.

The 40-year-old recently slammed Jamie Lynn for performing her song, Till the World Ends, at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" She has also unfollowed her on the social media site.

Jamie Lynn has received death threats and vile comments as a result of the fall-out, and earlier this month, she encouraged her followers to practice kindness and positivity instead of hate.

Her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, will be released on 18 January.