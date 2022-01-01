Simon Cowell engaged to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman are engaged.

A representative for the 62-year-old music mogul confirmed that the pair are set to marry following a report published by The Sun which claimed that Cowell popped the question on Christmas Eve during a family holiday in Barbados, where they first met. The rep confirmed the engagement to The Sun and People but declined to comment on the details.

The America's Got Talent judge reportedly went on a walk with Silverman, 44, and he surprised her by getting down on one knee on the beach. He reportedly asked her to marry him while their seven-year-old son Eric and Silverman's 16-year-old son Adam were present.

"It was important to Simon that the kids were there too, as he adores them both and the family they've become," a source told The Sun. "Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he's realised he's met the woman of his dreams - and couldn't be happier."

Cowell and Silverman have dated for nine years, with their romance starting in 2013. The two welcomed their son in early 2014.

Silverman was previously married to Andrew Silverman from 2003 to 2013, while the American Idol creator was previously engaged to make-up artist Mezhgan Hussainy from 2010 to 2011.