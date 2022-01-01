Trey Songz denies sexual assault allegation

Trey Songz has denied sexually assaulting former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

The sports star-turned-musician posted a statement on social media on Tuesday, claiming the alleged incident has left her with "unbearable" post-traumatic stress.

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel," she wrote on Twitter.

Gonzalez added that she wanted to "send my love, strength, and hope" to victims of sexual assault and assure them they are "not alone".

"I stand with you and encourage all of those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal," the artist concluded.

A representative for Songz responded to the allegation via TMZ, saying, "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Gonzalez's attorneys told the publication they are planning to file a civil lawsuit in the next few weeks.

The singer is currently under investigation for a separate sexual assault allegation in Las Vegas, which he has also denied.