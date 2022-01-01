Billie Eilish stands up for Charlie Puth amid alleged feud with Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish has come to Charlie Puth's defence amid his alleged feud with producer Benny Blanco.



The music producer has been posting videos on TikTok for several weeks slamming the Attention hitmaker and insulting him for a range of reasons, from his hair to his music.



Puth responded in November by admitting the videos "genuinely hurt my feelings" but Blanco simply doubled down on his insults, calling the singer a "f**king loser" and saying "you sit in a room all day and make TikToks".



The Bad Guy hitmaker weighed into the alleged feud out of the blue over the weekend. She shared a clip of the producer's November video on TikTok before cutting to herself saying, "What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing."



The See You Again singer showed his appreciation in the comments, writing a simple "Thank you."



As Puth and Blanco have worked together in the past, many fans have speculated that the feud might be fake or a publicity stunt, but Blanco has continued to make disparaging remarks about the 30-year-old since their exchange in November.



When Puth responded to the barrage of insults that month, he said, "You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don't exactly know why you've been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don't know where all this is coming from."