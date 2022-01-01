Selena Gomez shares meaning behind matching rose tattoo with Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez has opened up about how her friend Cara Delevingne inspired her latest back tattoo.



In December, the 29-year-old actress debuted the watercolour rose piece via celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang's Instagram. The pink flower was placed on her upper back, and one day later, the Paper Towns star revealed she had gotten the same tattoo placed on her rib cage.



During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Rare Beauty founder was asked what inspired the design, which is the biggest tattoo she has gotten so far.



"It means a couple of different things," the Only Murders in the Building star explained. "Me and Cara, one of my best friends that I've known for - I was maybe 16 when I met her - she calls me Rosebud. So, it's a nickname and I've always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it."



Host Kelly Ripa asked Gomez if she has more than one matching tattoo.



"Yeah, I do!" she shared. "I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with (her frequent songwriting partner) Julia Michaels, my mom and my best friends."



The singer also praised Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, for "always being wonderful" when he works with her on new pieces.