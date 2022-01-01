Dua Lipa to film tour for potential concert film or doc

Dua Lipa will be joined by a camera crew on her upcoming 'Future Nostalgia' tour.

The pop megastar is said to be considering whether or not to release a concert film or documentary of her upcoming run, which is due to kick off in Miami on February 9.

If she does, the 'Levitating' hitmaker would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Pink and Lady Gaga, who released ' All I Know So Far' and 'Five Foot Two' on Amazon Prime and Netflix, respectively.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dua is one of the most in-demand stars in the world right now. Everyone wants a piece of her.

“Her team has been approached by various companies who are really eager to get a concert film or documentary with the singer.

“Dua is particular about what she does and won’t agree to anything she is not happy with. But she has signed off on having a cameraman on the road with her to capture everything that goes down.

“She thinks it would be cool to do a documentary but it would have to be for the right reasons, so she is just going to see how it goes.

“As well as preparing for the tour she has been working on her third album, so the sky is the limit right now.

“But if she does decide to turn the footage into a film, she could make a fortune because every streaming service would be eager to have her on board.”

In 2020, the 26-year-old Grammy-winner put on the live-stream extravaganza 'Studio 2054' in support of 'Future Nostalgia', and she is once again working with the same production company on her tour.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker's star-studded virtual event - which included appearances from Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus - pulled in millions of viewers, including over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India, and over 263,200 tickets sold on regular ticketing platforms.

Dua tweeted at the time: "I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! - thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!

"I’m also so happy to announce that we’ve kept the show available to watch until Sunday !! !! !! (sic)"