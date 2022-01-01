Selena Gomez thanks Rare Beauty team for support in open letter

Selena Gomez has thanked the team behind her Rare Beauty brand for their hard work.

On Sunday, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker organised for an open letter to be published in The New York Times, and praised executives for embracing her desire to create an inclusive cosmetics line.

"My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness - something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space," she began. "The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we're not meant to look a certain way, and that we're all unique and different and that's something that should be celebrated."

Elsewhere in the note, Selena highlighted how money raised for the Rare Impact Fund is going towards providing people access to mental health services.

And while the star could have emailed the letter to her colleagues, she wanted to make a big gesture.

"Rare Beauty is so much more than just one person," she concluded. "It's more than make-up, even. It's you. It's us. And while we are still a young brand and we have a long way to go to achieve all our goals, I couldn't be prouder of how far we've come so far," the 29-year-old added.