John Mayer and Amy Schumer pay tribute to Bob Saget

John Mayer and Amy Schumer have paid tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget following his death.

The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday afternoon following a stand-up show in Jacksonville on Saturday night. He was 65.

Following the news, his close friend Mayer took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to the late funnyman beside an empty white square.

"I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob," the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption.

The stars had been friends for years, with Mayer attending Saget's 2018 wedding to Kelly Rizzo and charity benefits for scleroderma, an autoimmune condition that caused the death of one of Saget's sisters. When the musician appeared on the comedian's Bob Saget's Here For You podcast in 2020, the How I Met Your Mother narrator called him "one of my dearest friends on this Earth".

Saget's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media. Amy Schumer announced to her Instagram followers that she had donated money to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in his honour.

"Bob Saget was really kind. Fun to be around and loved comics more than anyone," she wrote. "I'm donating to @srfcure a charity very close to his heart. Also Dirty Work is one of my all time favorite movies. Directed by Bob."

Saget's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.