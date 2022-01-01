NEWS The Weeknd cruising towards third UK Number 1 album with 'Dawn FM' Newsdesk Share with :





The Weeknd could secure his third UK Number 1 album this week, as Dawn FM cruises towards the top of the Official Albums Chart.



A semi-surprise drop last Friday, The Weeknd released Dawn FM - which features input from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and even Jim Carrey - is heading for a Number 1 debut. If successful, it will join previous chart-toppers Beauty Behind The Madness (2015) and After Hours (2020). Dawn FM would also be distinguished as the first album released in 2022 to reach Number 1.



Following what would have been his 75th birthday at the weekend, David Bowie is currently eyeing a Number 2 debut with the posthumous Toy (Toy Box), a stand-alone physical release of Bowie's scrapped 2000 album of the same name, including previously unseen photographs and new mixes. It will mark the late, great British superstar’s 35th UK Top 10 album.



Bowie could also have a further two albums land in the Top 40 this Friday; after being issued as a picture disc to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Hunky Dory could re-enter the Top 10 at Number 8, while greatest hits collection Legacy could rise to Number 17.



US rapper Gunna could score his second UK Top 10 album on Friday with third studio album DS4Ever, currently at Number 5, while Scottish alt-rock outfit Twin Atlantic could debut at Number 10 with their new album Transparency. Twin Atlantic will be the guests on this week’s episode (January 12th) of The Record Club in association with Bowers & Wilkins.



Outside the Top 10 midweek, several greatest hits could re-enter the UK Top 40. These include Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend (31), Elvis Presley’s The 50 Greatest Hits (35) and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You - The Best Of (39).



And finally, The Beatles’ final album Let It Be could also break back into the Top 40 on Friday, currently tracking to jump seven places to Number 40.