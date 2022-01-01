NEWS Gayle and Adele in two-way battle for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





17 year old rising pop star Gayle is currently battling with Adele for dominance on the Official Singles Chart this Friday, as abcdefu and Easy On Me enter a two-way race for Number 1. Currently, less than 1,000 chart sales separate the tracks in our First Look Update, with Gayle leading the pack.



Abcdefu would be Gayle’s first-ever UK Number 1 single, while Easy On Me is challenging for a ninth non-consecutive week at Number 1, which would extend its record as Adele’s longest-running UK Number 1 single. Find out more about Gayle and her viral hit here.



Meanwhile, you may not recognise the name Lauren Spencer-Smith, but the 18 year old former American Idol contestant has set TikTok and social media alight with her new breakup anthem. Fingers Crossed is currently tracking to rise to Number 3 this Friday, it would be Lauren Spencer-Smith’s first-ever UK Top 10 chart entry.



Last week saw The Weeknd unveil his new album Dawn FM in a semi-surprise drop, and three of its tracks are eyeing up entries in the Top 20 following its release. Leading the charge is new single Sacrifice, which looks set to be the chart’s highest new entry at Number 6, while lead single Take My Breath could break back into the Top 10 at Number 7 and Swedish House Mafia collaboration How Do I Make You Love Me? Could debut at Number 15.



Finally, Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s slow-burning hit Where Are You Now? Continues its recent upwards trajectory in the Top 40 - it’s currently set to vault up four places to a new peak of Number 19 and break into the Top 20 for the first time since its release last year.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.