Ed Sheeran doesn't need a BRIT Award to prove he's a good songwriter

Ed Sheeran insists he doesn't need a BRIT Award to prove he's a good songwriter.

The 30-year-old megastar has bagged multiple BRITs over the years and will compete against the likes of Adele at this year's ceremony at The O2 in London on February 8.

Ahead of the awards next month, the 'Perfect' hitmaker - whose nominations include Album of the Year for '=', Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for 'Bad Habits' and the Best Pop/R&B prize - has insisted that while it's "super nice" when he does win, it wouldn't matter to him if he lost because it doesn't mean he's "made a rubbish song".

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Ed said: "The BRIT Awards used to be all that my year would gear up to: release an album, do a single and then we are off to the BRIT Awards and let's see if we can win.

"'Shape of You' was the biggest-selling song in England that year and it didn't get it.

"So, I'm very much of the frame of mind that I'm just going to keep creating music that I like and every now and then, when stuff happens like that, it's super nice and I am super happy about it, but if I lose I'm cool.

"If I win then that's wonderful, but what I'm saying is that If I lost I wouldn't think, 'I made a rubbish song.'"

Meanwhile, Ed recently criticised American awards shows claiming they are filled with "hatred" and have an "uncomfortable atmosphere".

The singer made the comments following his performance of his song 'Shivers' at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

He said: "The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere."

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker was nominated for four awards at the VMAs but failed to win any and went on to tell of the pressure artists feel to win when surrounded by their management team.

He added: "All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye."

The multi-million-selling pop star was also quick to note that the "horrible atmosphere" is a trend mostly exclusive to American awards shows, as opposed to ones in his native UK.

He said: "It’s nothing to do with MTV or the show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too.] Billboards, Grammys, AMAs. It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that.

"In England, our awards shows are just like everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out."

Ed rounded off his comments by claiming that it is not only him who feels this way about ceremonies in the US.

He said: "People get the same feeling as me at those award shows.

“I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterward.’ The atmosphere is just not nice. It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it.”