Demi Lovato gets 'grandmother spider' tattoo on side of head

Demi Lovato has had a spider motif tattooed on the side of their head.

The star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared several images of celebrity tattooist Doctor Woo working on the design at his studio on their Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Alongside a snap of the finished body art, Demi praised Doctor Woo, but also asked their go-to hairstylist Amber if she was available to tidy up their fresh buzzcut.

In addition, the star indicated the spider inking was inspired by a passage from the Native American folk tale Grandmother Spider Brings the Light.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," they wrote. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web - each one of us having our place in this world."

The new tattoo comes shortly after multiple outlets reported that Demi completed a rehab stay late last year.

"They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive," an insider told E! News.

Last April, the Confident hitmaker revealed they were not completely drug-free after opening up about their near-fatal overdose in 2018 on their docuseries, Dancing with the Devil.

However, in late December, Demi revealed they had changed their stance, and claimed, "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be."