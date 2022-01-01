Barbra Streisand leads tributes to songwriter Marilyn Bergman

Barbra Streisand has led tributes to award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman.

Marilyn, who collaborated with her husband Alan Bergman on The Way We Were and many other popular songs, died at her Los Angeles home on Saturday. She was 93.

Following the sad news, Barbra took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the couple.

"Marilyn and Alan Bergman were like family, as well as brilliant lyricists. We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together," she wrote. "Their songs are timeless, and so is our love. May she rest in peace. With love, Barbra."

The Bergmans teamed up with Barbra and Marvin Hamlisch to write The Way We Were, which was used in the 1973 film of the same name and earned them the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1974, as well as a Golden Globe Award and Grammy Award.

Over the years, the pair also wrote lyrics for the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett, and penned I Knew I Loved You, which was recorded by Celine Dion for the 2007 Ennio Morricone tribute album, We All Love Ennio Morricone.

In his own post, Quincy Jones remembered his longtime friend.

"You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger's belief that 'an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being.' The secret weapon to your songwriting...the unconditional love in your heart for your family, friends, & community. Your lyrics an extension of your being. We shared so much of life together...songs, laughter, love & hugs, & every minute was pure joy. And when they ask, 'How Do You Keep The Music Playing,' I will always say ask Marilyn & Alan Bergman to write you the song. RIP my sweet 'Owl.' Your songs will sing in our hearts forever," he posted.

Marilyn is survived by her 96-year-old husband, and their daughter, Julie Bergman Sender.