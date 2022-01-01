NEWS Adele’s Easy On Me reclaims top spot while Sam Fender bags personal best Newsdesk Share with :





Adele’s Easy On Me pips midweek front-runner Gayle to reclaim the top spot on the Official Singles Chart, and is Number 1 again for an eighth non-consecutive week. Easy On Me is now Adele’s longest-running Number 1 in the UK. See Adele’s chart history.



In very close second place, rising star Gayle’s abcdefu climbs 12 spots to reach a re-peak. But could Gayle mount a challenge to Adele next week and claim her first-ever UK Number 1 single?



Sam Fender may have notched up 2 Number 1 albums, but this week the North Shields singer-songwriter lands his first ever UK Top 5 single as Seventeen Going Under vaults 27 spots to Number 3 - its highest peak on the chart so far and Sam’s personal best on the Official Singles Chart. Revisit where all Sam Fender’s hits charted.



SwitchOTR and A1 & J1 jump 36 to Number 5 for a new peak with Coming For You. Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran rise 22 spots to Number 6 with Peru, becoming Fireboy DML’s first UK Top 10 hit and Ed’s 35th. Two acts also gaining their first UK Top 10 hit today are DJ Acraze and girl group Cherish, up 34 spots to Number 9 with Do It To It.



New Disney film Encanto boasts three songs from its original soundtrack arriving in the UK Top 40 today. Chief among these is We Don’t Talk About Bruno, rising to Number 4. The track is performed by the film’s cast including Caroline Gaitan, Mauro Catillo, reggaeton artist Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrerro and Stephanie Beatriz. Surface Pressure also rises to Number 14, while The Family Madrigal is at Number 30.



Several tracks also reach new peaks on the chart today, some even entering the Top 40 for the first time. D-Block Europe’s Make You Smile ft. AJ Tracey lands at a new peak of Number 15, Imagine Dragons and JID reach a new peak of Number 18 with League of Legends anthem Enemy, while Lost Frequencies’ Where Are You Now ft. Calum Scott rockets to Number 23.



Australian producer Luude earns his first UK chart hit with Down Under (32), a remix of the 1981 Men At Work single of the same name.



Central Cee’s Daily Duppy enters the Top 40 for the first time at Number 35; Years & Years & Galantis soar to Number 36 with Sweet talker; and finally, Tiesto and Ava Max crash into the Top 40 with The Motto at Number 37. It’s Tiesto’s 14th Top 40 single and Ava Max’s fifth.