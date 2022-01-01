Dolly Parton hits 3 billion streams

Dolly Parton's music catalogue has hit three billion streams.



The country music legend has kickstarted the year with a number of career achievements.



On top of the major streaming figure, the 75-year-old icon has been awarded 47 new sales certifications from around the globe.



And the '9 to 5' hitmaker has quipped that the money she makes from her music is more than enough to "support" her.



In a statement, Dolly said: "I've often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!



"I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!"



Mega-hit 'Jolene' has gone two-times platinum in the US, as has '9 to 5' and her Kenny Rogers duet 'Islands In The Stream'.



As well as the US, there are certifications from the UK, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.



Danny Nozell, Dolly's longtime manager, commented: "I'm so proud to represent the hottest entertainer in the business.



"These international awards solidify the fact that Dolly is a global superstar icon that still keeps growing every year. Just when you thought her assets couldn't get any bigger, she proves us wrong again!"



Just last month, Dolly was left "flattered and honoured" after breaking three Guinness World Records.



The singer broke her own record for most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits and also set new records for the female with the most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart with seven, and the record for most number one hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25 of her songs hitting the top spot.



Dolly said of her achievement: “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honoured.



"I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.



“I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”



Guinness World Records bosses praised the 'I Will Always Love You' hitmaker - who set the overall record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart in 2018 - for her "amazing accomplishment.



Adjudicator Sarah Casson said: "Dolly Parton is one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power. Writing and recording music that makes the charts across seven decades is truly an amazing accomplishmen