The Weeknd drops narration-heavy LP Dawn FM

The Weeknd has released 'Dawn FM', featuring narration by Jim Carrey.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker launched his latest LP with the global 103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream experience on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

The title track sees the Hollywood star play a radio host, who vows “we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition”, before launching into the synth-heavy track, 'Gasoline'.

The star-studded collection - the follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours' - also features guest spots from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, while synth maestro, Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, and Quincy Jones are listed as collaborators.

The latter contributed the heartbreaking and deeply personal passage, 'A Tale By Quincy'.

The 16-tracker concludes with another spoken-word piece from the 59-year-old actor.

The profound recording includes the verse: "If pain's living on when your body's long gone.

"And your phantom regret hasn't let it go yet.

"You may not have died in the way that you must

"All specters are haunted by their own lack of trust.

"When you're all out of time, there's nothing but space.

"No hunting, no gathering.

"No nations, no race.

"And Heaven is closer than those tears on your face.

"When the purple rain falls.

"We're all bathed in its grace."

The 'Mask' star had recently hailed the album "deep and elegant".

Carrey tweeted: "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night.

"It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has insisted it "doesn't matter" that the physical release of 'Dawn FM' is delayed until January 28.

He explained: “This doesn’t matter to me. what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

‘Dawn FM’ tracklist:

1. 'Dawn FM'

2. 'Gasoline'

3. 'How Do I Make You Love Me?'

4. 'Take My Breath'

5. 'Sacrifice'

6. 'A Tale by Quincy'

7. 'Out of Time'

8. 'Here we Go… Again'

9. 'Best Friends'

10. 'Is There Someone Else?'

11. 'Starry Eyes'

12. 'Every Angel Is Terrifying'

13. 'Don’t Break My Heart'

14. 'I Heard You’re Married'

15. 'Less Than Zero'

16. 'Phantom Regret by Jim'