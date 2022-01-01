Selena Gomez 'thrilled' to turn 30 this year

Selena Gomez can't wait to turn 30 later this year.

During a recent conversation with her Hotel Transylvania co-star Andy Samberg, the 29-year-old actress discussed how her opinion on getting older has changed over time.

"I love growing up," the Rare Beauty founder told Samberg in a chat for People. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.'"

The Only Murders in the Building star, who turns 30 on 22 July, added that she has "stopped caring about what people have to say" as she has aged, which has been "wonderful".

Gomez also connected her milestone birthday to the film, which will release its fourth and final instalment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, later this month.

"I'm a little sad," she noted. "But we've had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways."