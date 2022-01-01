Benji Madden celebrates seven years of marriage in the 'happy lane' with Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden has sent Cameron Diaz a sweet note to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The Good Charlotte rocker and Charlie's Angels actress tied the knot in January 2015, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in December 2019.

To celebrate the milestone, Benji, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to gush over his wife.

"Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life," he wrote alongside an abstract painting of a tiger and vase. "The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

In response, Cameron posted that she falls in love with her husband "more and more" every day.

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS," the 49-year-old added.

The cute post also attracted comments from a number of the couple's celebrity followers, with author Cleo Wade writing, "Crying. so beautiful, happy anniversary," and Benji's brother Joel adding, "Y'all r the Goats (Greatest of All Time)."