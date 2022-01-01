John Mayer pulls out of Dead & Company shows after testing positive for Covid-19

John Mayer has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and will no longer play at Dead & Company's upcoming concerts.



Mayer was scheduled to perform with his bandmates at their Playing in the Sand shows, scheduled to take place in Cancun, Mexico from Friday to Monday and then 13 to 16 January.



However, the band announced via Instagram on Wednesday that the musician would no longer be involved in the shows.



"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming 'Playing in the Sand' event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10," Dead & Company wrote on their Instagram.



They continued to explain that bandmates Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge will still perform at the event, along with special guest Margo Price.



The announcement featured a quote from Weir, which reads, "We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we're going to have."



The caption concluded with a teaser of the setlist: "In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes."



In addition to Mayer, Dead & Company will also be missing their drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who was advised by his doctor to rest after his "heart came up with its own idea of rhythm".



Mayer has yet to comment on his diagnosis.