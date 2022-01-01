NEWS Valerie Bertinelli reveals Eddie Van Halen's last words Newsdesk Share with :





Valerie Bertinelli has revealed the last words her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, said before he died.



In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I am Today, she discussed her relationship with the late guitarist and his health struggles. Van Halen died following a battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.



"I loved Ed more than I know how to explain. I loved his soul," she shared via People. "I hated the drugs and the alcohol, but I never hated him. I saw his pain."



The two separated in 2001 and divorced in 2007 after 26 years of marriage but stayed in touch as they co-parented their son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Bertinelli and the songwriter grew closer following his cancer diagnosis, with the actress spending every day at the hospital in the last weeks of his life.



"'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me," she wrote in the excerpt. "They are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing."