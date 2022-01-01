Cher will never let her hair go grey

Cher has no desire to let her hair go grey.

While celebrities such as Andie MacDowell, Allison Janney, and Jane Fonda have all embraced their natural silver locks in recent months, in a new interview with People, the music superstar insisted she will always stick with her signature jet-black locks.

"(Going grey) is fine for other girls," she told the outlet. "I'm just not doing it!"

Cher is currently promoting her partnership with Saweetie for a new M.A.C. Cosmetics campaign.

In the advertisement, the stars encourage followers to put their favourite M.A.C. products to the test and post about them on social media.

Reflecting on some of her bold beauty looks from over the course of her career, the Believe hitmaker noted that she never tries to take herself too seriously.

"It's all about having fun. I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their make-up should get a life," the 75-year-old shared, adding that popping on false eyelashes and a slick of lipstick always makes her feel good. "You know what? You never stop being a girl. If you never stop being a girl, you'll never get old."