Grammy Awards 2022 postponed indefinitely

The 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, producers from the U.S. Recording Academy and TV network CBS issued a joint statement in which they confirmed the annual music event would not be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 31 January as planned as a result of "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant".

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards Show," they commented. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks."

Event officials added that the new date for the awards ceremony would be announced "soon".

Comedian Trevor Noah is still set to serve as host. The award nominees were announced last November, with Jon Batiste leading with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight.