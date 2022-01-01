Jack Harlow honoured with his own day in Louisville

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have declared 18 December to be Jack Harlow Day.



The 23-year-old rapper shared a photo of the signed proclamation from Mayor Greg Fischer via Instagram on Tuesday.



"For answering, once and for all, that what's poppin' is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn't forget the 'home" in hometown or homegrown,'" the letter reads. "The rapper's way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does."



The honour arrived following Harlow's pledge to give back to the city after it was hit by a tornado last month.



The Whats Poppin artist partnered with KFC bosses to aid affected communities.



"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," he shared on social media. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."



He added that the two partnered to give $250,000 (£185,000) to the American Red Cross, and encouraged fans to donate to relief efforts as well.