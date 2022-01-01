Wet Leg ranked #2 in BBC Sound Of 2022 list

Today, the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg have been ranked #2 in the prestigious BBC Sound Of 2022 list. Having previously announced their debut album – entitled Wet Leg and due April 8th – the duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) look set to continue their meteoric rise in 2022. Later this month, the band will support Idles at London’s Brixton Academy – already their third time playing the venue – before kicking off their sold out UK tour as part of their role as Independent Venue Week Ambassadors.
Wet Leg was recorded and produced in the main by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey in London, in April 2021, meaning they had a finished album before the world had even heard debut single “Chaise Longue” or played live. "I guess how it happened was unconventional," admits Hester. The forthcoming album is sad music for party people, and party music for sad people. It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun.
Collectively, Wet Leg’s previous singles have racked up over 12 million streams and over 4 million views on YouTube and they rounded off their impressive 2021 with a run of headline sold out tour dates in the US and a performance of “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Upcoming live dates
16th January – o2 Academy Brixton, London
19th January – Eurosonic, Groningen
20th January – Ekko, Utrecht
28th January – Yes Pink Room, Manchester – Independent Venue Week – sold out
30th January – The Joiners, Southampton – Independent Venue Week – sold out
1st February – Elsewhere, Margate – Independent Venue Week – sold out
2nd February – 100 Club, London – Independent Venue Week – sold out
3rd February – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out
3rd March – Amsterdam Hall, Minneapolis, MN – sold out
4th March – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out
5th March - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out
7th March – Opera House, Toronto, ON
8th March – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC
10th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out
11th March – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
12th March – PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA – sold out
14th March – The Basement, Nashville, TN – sold out
16th-18th March – SXSW, Austin, TX
20th March – Secret Group, Houston, TX
23rd March - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^
25th March – Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC – sold out
26th March – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA – sold out
27th March – Vitalidad, Portland, OR – sold out
16th April – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
17th April – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
19th April – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
20th April – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
21st April – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
23rd April – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
24th April – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
26th April – Koko, London – sold out
27th April – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
14th May – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
15th May – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
16th May – Jaki, Cologne
19th May – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
20th May – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
21st May – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
24th May – Milla, Munich
25th May – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
28th May – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
9th July – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow