Wet Leg ranked #2 in BBC Sound Of 2022 list

Today, the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg have been ranked #2 in the prestigious BBC Sound Of 2022 list. Having previously announced their debut album – entitled Wet Leg and due April 8th – the duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) look set to continue their meteoric rise in 2022. Later this month, the band will support Idles at London’s Brixton Academy – already their third time playing the venue – before kicking off their sold out UK tour as part of their role as Independent Venue Week Ambassadors.



Wet Leg was recorded and produced in the main by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey in London, in April 2021, meaning they had a finished album before the world had even heard debut single “Chaise Longue” or played live. "I guess how it happened was unconventional," admits Hester. The forthcoming album is sad music for party people, and party music for sad people. It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun.



Collectively, Wet Leg’s previous singles have racked up over 12 million streams and over 4 million views on YouTube and they rounded off their impressive 2021 with a run of headline sold out tour dates in the US and a performance of “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.



Upcoming live dates

16th January – o2 Academy Brixton, London

19th January – Eurosonic, Groningen

20th January – Ekko, Utrecht

28th January – Yes Pink Room, Manchester – Independent Venue Week – sold out

30th January – The Joiners, Southampton – Independent Venue Week – sold out

1st February – Elsewhere, Margate – Independent Venue Week – sold out

2nd February – 100 Club, London – Independent Venue Week – sold out

3rd February – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out

3rd March – Amsterdam Hall, Minneapolis, MN – sold out

4th March – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out

5th March - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out

7th March – Opera House, Toronto, ON

8th March – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC

10th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

11th March – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out

12th March – PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA – sold out

14th March – The Basement, Nashville, TN – sold out

16th-18th March – SXSW, Austin, TX

20th March – Secret Group, Houston, TX

23rd March - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^

25th March – Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC – sold out

26th March – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA – sold out

27th March – Vitalidad, Portland, OR – sold out

16th April – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

17th April – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

19th April – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

20th April – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

21st April – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

23rd April – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

24th April – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

26th April – Koko, London – sold out

27th April – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

14th May – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

15th May – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

16th May – Jaki, Cologne

19th May – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

20th May – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

21st May – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

24th May – Milla, Munich

25th May – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

28th May – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

9th July – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow