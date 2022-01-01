PinkPantheress wins BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022

PinkPantheress has been crowned the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022.
The 20 year-old from Bath was chosen by a panel of over 130 industry experts and artists, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Jade Thirlwall, Jorja Smith and more.
PinkPantheress makes her music in the dead of night in her university halls, combining UK garage, two-step, pop and alt-rock into a sample-heavy sound that has been described as “new nostalgic”. With over 1 million followers and 7.5 million likes on TikTok, it was her breakout hit Just For Me that took her from social media sensation to Radio 1’s A List over the summer. The past six months have also seen her land a coveted spot on Radio 1’s Brit List and build a legion of supporters across the music industry, including Coldplay, who recently covered Just For Me in Radio 1’s Live Lounge.
PinkPantheress says: “Thank you so much! I’m honestly gassed, my dad’s going to be so happy! This is kind of the reason I do music – it’s for other people as well as myself. It’s a great feeling and it genuinely does keep me going.”
Jack Saunders, host of Radio 1’s Future Artists, says: “It was a fierce year for talent on Radio 1's Sound of list this year and that shows you the quality of the winner, PinkPantheress. Her rise through TikTok came at a time before everyone else had properly realised the app's potential and she also applied this foresight to her music. Stirring a smooth melting pot of UKG, Drum n Bass and Emo with a good helping of mystery in her persona; everyone wants to be a PinkPantheress fan at the moment. She is a pop prodigy and deserved winner of Radio 1's Sound of 2022.”
The top five artists for Sound of 2022 are:
PinkPantheress
Wet Leg
Mimi Webb
Lola Young
Central Cee
Also on the longlist for Sound of 2022 (in alphabetical order):
Baby Queen
ENNY
Priya Ragu
Tems
Yard Act
Sound of… started in 2003. Last year Pa Salieu claimed the top spot ahead of a strong longlist featuring the likes of Griff, The Lathums, Mercury Prize nominee Berwyn and Holly Humberstone – who will collect the Brits Critics’ Choice Award in February.
Previous winners
2021 – Pa Salieu
2020 - Celeste
2019 - Octavian
2018 - Sigrid
2017 - Ray BLK
2016 - Jack Garratt
2015 - Years & Years
2014 - Sam Smith
2013 - HAIM
2012 - Michael Kiwanuka
2011 - Jessie J
2010 - Ellie Goulding
2009 - Little Boots
2008 - Adele
2007 - Mika
2006 - Corinne Bailey Rae
2005 - The Bravery
2004 - Keane
2003 - 50 Cent
Other Sound of… alumni include Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, Lady Gaga, Foals, Dizzee Rascal, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi.