Jason Derulo involved in altercation in Las Vegas

Jason Derulo has been caught on video getting into an altercation with two men in Las Vegas.



The Talk Dirty singer was leaving the JEWEL nightclub inside the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in the early hours of Tuesday morning when he "committed a battery against two individuals", a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told E! News.



The spokesperson added that officers were called to the scene around 2.22 am but didn't take a police report due to "the victims not wanting to prosecute".



Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 32-year-old singer coming off of an escalator after leaving the nightclub. A man can be heard yelling off-camera: "Hey, Usher! F**k you, bitch!" In response, Derulo can be seen dashing over to the man and engaging in a scuffle, knocking over queue-line ropes in the process.



Footage taken by another eyewitness shows security running over to the altercation and trying to break it off. Another man yells, "What the f**k, don't touch my boy!" and Derulo moves over to the second man and punches him, knocking him onto the floor. The scene then becomes a scramble with many other people getting involved.



Derulo was escorted from the property by security, according to TMZ. The police spokesperson told E! News that the singer was not arrested or cited in the incident as the two men did not want to press charges.



He has yet to publicly comment on the altercation.