Aaliyah's uncle claims posthumous Unstoppable LP will drop this month

Aaliyah's posthumous album 'Unstoppable' will reportedly be released this month.



The uncle of the late R&B legend - who tragically passed away at the age of 22 in a plane crash in 2001 - is Blackground Records founder Barry Hankerson, and he has teased that the star-studded LP is on the way in January.



The song 'Poison' featuring the vocals of The Weeknd is already out.



Barry told 'The Geno Jones Show': “One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd.



“Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”



He previously said of 'Poison': “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering. Make sure to add “Poison” to all your favorite Aaliyah playlists and subscribe to Music360 to stay connected. (sic)"



Aaliyah's records were finally added to streaming services in 2021 after her estate resolved "all the issues in freeing her music” for use on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.



In August 2020, they announced they were working to bring her entire back catalogue to streaming services.



They later gave the following update a year ago: "We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."



The estate went on to say they are also planning to “release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining."



They added: "In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control - Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property. In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you."