Sara Bareilles opens up about mental health after 'very low year'

Sara Bareilles has opened up about her mental health struggles after a "very low year".

On Monday, the 42-year-old singer posted a series of photos from her holiday activities to Instagram, including a trip to Finland to snowmobile and to see the Northern Lights. In the caption, Bareilles reflected on her mental health journey over the past 12 months.

"I'm grateful for quiet snow blankets, chilly winter walks, 3am soup sessions, cold plunges, and feeling seen and loved by my Bub," the Brave hitmaker wrote. "It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication."

She thanked her friends who she called the "warmest people" with "kind hearts" and added that it has been a "journey" to try to get out the slump, which required "more help" than she thought.

"I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible," she continued. "If you're struggling - I see you, and I hope you remember you're not stuck as long as you're willing to change the view. Begin Again."