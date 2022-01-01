NEWS Ed Sheeran heading for third week at Number 1 with '=' Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran is heading for a third week at the top of the Official Albums Chart with = (Equals).



In the midweek Official Chart Update, Ed’s fifth studio album which has today been announced by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s second biggest album of 2021, looks set to secure its third non-consecutive week at Number 1, after re-ascending to the top spot last week. Sheeran’s fourth record, 2017’s chart-topping Divide, could also re-enter the Top 10 of the Official Albums Chart this week, currently sitting at Number 7.



ABBA could rise one place to Number 3 with Voyage, while their greatest hits collection Gold is also looking to crack back into the Top 10, tracking to jump four spots to Number 8. Several more greatest hits are also seeking to rebound in the top flight; Little Mix could be up one to Number 4 with Between Us, Elton John’s Diamonds could rise to Number 6 and Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years - Don’t Stop is eyeing a jump of five to Number 10.



Outside the Top 10, there is a further post-Christmas influx of greatest hits making gains on the Official Albums Chart Update.



With the news his new album Dawn FM is coming on Friday, The Weeknd’s The Highlights could rise six to Number 12, while there could be further jumps for George Michael’s Twenty Five (15), Michael Jackson’s Number Ones (23), Bob Marley’s Legend (32), Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You: The Best Of (33) and this week’s potential biggest climber, Elvis Presley’s The 50 Greatest Hits on course to soar 33 spots (36).



There are also a handful of former chart-topping records looking to break back into the Top 40 this week. These include Tom Grennan’s Evering Road (28), Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (35), Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever (38) and Harry Styles with Fine Line (40).