Anitta signs with Sony Music Publishing

Anitta has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing.

The 28-year-old Brazilian singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress has landed a new partnership with the major label's publishing arm to continue bringing her music to a global audience, after her major US breakthrough in 2021 with 'Girl From Rio'.

The 'Me Gusta' star - who has already collaborated with the likes of Cardi B and Saweetie - said: “I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”

Anitta’s manager, Brandon Silverstein, commented: “We’re incredibly excited for Anitta and the team to partner with Jon Platt and the Sony Music Publishing family. We look forward to working with them to execute on a global scale and we can’t wait for what tomorrow brings.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing added: “Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures. As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward.”

The Latin megastar has been working with Max Martin and Ryan Tedder on her eagerly-awaited fifth studio album, also titled 'Girl From Rio'.

On what fans can expect, she said in a recent interview: “We’re going to have a lot of funk [throughout the upcoming album].

“It’s the rhythm I was born with."

Anitta's last studio effort was 2019's 'Kisses'; a trilingual visual album, with songs in Portuguese, Spanish and English, which was shortlisted for the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album.