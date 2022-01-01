NEWS Adam Lambert: 'As we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery' Newsdesk Share with :





Grammy nominated powerhouse singer/songwriter Adam Lambert has been unveiled as Attitude Magazine’s February cover star – issue out now. In conversation with the iconic Boy George.



Adam is one of the judges on ITV’s new Saturday night show ‘Starstruck’ alongside Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and hosted by Olly Murs, which will air early this year. He’s also due to hit the stage with Queen for 10x massive shows at London’s O2 Arena in June.



On his upcoming musical:

“It’s about a real-life person who’s a bit obscure. Writing music for someone else’s story has been really interesting. It takes place in the 70s. I love that era. I’ll be putting out an album, linked to the musical. A concept album, where I’m performing it.”



On gender fluidity and makeup:

“You look at the scene now and it’s so much more accepted and visible. I remember before being on the music scene, in LA gay clubs, the only people who wore makeup were drag queens. Drag was very small – it wasn’t an industry. I always enjoyed putting makeup on because I liked the way I looked in it, the expressiveness, alternativeness of it.”



On turning 40:

“I don’t have anything planned for my 40th yet. I’ll do something with friends. I do have Peter Pan complex, for sure, so 40 is slightly terrifying. That being said, I’m on a personal transition right now into the next chapter. It’s exciting.”



On age and identity:

“If I was growing up right now, a teenager or in my early twenties in 2021, would my relationship with my sexuality or gender be exactly what it is now? I don’t know. It might be different.”



“As we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery. That’s one reason the new generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender. They’re in the process of becoming who they want to be. That’s what you do in your teens and twenties.”