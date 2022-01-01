Britney Spears seemingly mocks Jamie Lynn Spears's New Year's Eve post

Britney Spears has seemingly mocked her sister Jamie Lynn Spears's post about the New Year.



On Monday, the popstar posted a photo to Instagram depicting a young girl flipping the bird.



In the caption, Britney described a situation where a friend's daughter asked for a sandwich without cheese.



"I asked why she spoke about the calorie count," the singer shared. "I couldn't believe it cause that's exactly what I did at 12 when I started watching my weight."



The Stronger hitmaker claimed she brought her concerns up to her friend, which caused her to scream "so freaking loud in front of her daughter" and say, "How dare you insinuate my daughter has (an) eating disorder?"



After writing that she would "rather TRY and be annoying and live and disturb the peace," the Grammy-winner seemingly referenced her sibling's post from last week, which read: "Dear 2021 You tried your damnedest... bless your heart. Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all - wishing every a safe and Happy New Year (sic)."



"Psss let's watch what we say to our years ... 2021 tried its hardest ... bless it's heart??????????" Britney appeared to respond. "Why no ... it's more like be careful 2022 doesn't show up and bite us all in the a*s and leave saying bless your hearts !!!!! Be safe ... healthy ... and kind my friends ... our world needs it !!!!"



Over the weekend, fans also noticed that Britney had unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram, indicating continuing tension between the sisters following the end of the 40-year-old's conservatorship in November.