Luke Combs putting 'finishing touches' to 3rd album

Luke Combs is putting the "finishing touches" to his third album.

The country singer completed his 'What You See Is What You Get' tour last month and he is now enjoying some time off, before he drops his next record.

He said: "This tour finally closes the long strange chapter of my last album. I’m taking a few weeks off and then we’re putting the finishing touches on LC3. (sic)"

Luke also thanked his fans for coming to see him on his recent tour, which he described as being the "funnest, scariest, most rewarding, most stressful musical experience" of his life.

He wrote on Instagram: "Well, we made it. The “What You See Is What You Get” tour is finally completed after 2+ years of setbacks. This was the funnest, scariest, most rewarding, most stressful musical experience of my life and I’d do it all over again tomorrow.

"Firstly I’d like to thank every single fan who spent their hard earned money, waited all this time, through all the b*******, who still came out and filled those seats up every night. You are the reason we get to do things like this and I hope we came close to putting on the show you deserve.

"Secondly, my team. Band, Crew, management, agents, bus drivers, truck drivers, venue staff, catering, local stage crew, label folks, and sponsors. You know who you are if you’re reading this, thank you. I know how hard each of you worked and how much you all sacrificed to make these shows happen every night and that is something I will never forget.

"Last and certainly not least my beautiful wife @nicohocking and my friends and family. I love you all tremendously. Thank you all for being there for me when I was feeling down or needed to vent and for being there to take shots when we made it through. I hope we take a lot more. (sic)"

In November, Luke scooped the prestigious Entertainer of the Year accolade at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards for the first time.

The 31-year-old star, who had performed a new song 'Doin' This', earlier in the evening, said on stage: “(Presenter) Alan Jackson said my name twice just now.

"I have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now … I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did."