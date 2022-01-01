Omarion: 'I am an artist, not a Covid variant'

Omarion has joked about his name being confused with the latest strain of Covid-19.

Since identifying the Omicron variant, which has caused global numbers of the virus spike, social media users have offhandedly referred to it as "Omarion" variant.

And on Sunday, the 37-year-old R&B artist addressed the joke in a series of TikTok videos.

"Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist - not a variant," he said in the first of three videos. "So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days."

"While it's important not to touch me and keep your distance, 'cause you know that's how it's supposed to be, you don't need a negative test to dance to my music," the star commented in a second video set to his 2005 hit Touch.

The videos soon went viral, and in a follow-up video for Genius.com, the singer referenced a similar confusion from his days in the boy band B2K.

"I know there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this. I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer - you knew that - not a variant, okay," the Post To Be hitmaker reiterated. "The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K. That ain't how it's supposed to be, but seriously, I want to wish you all a happy and safe new year. Peace."