Ed Sheeran claims South Park episode 'ruined' his life

Ed Sheeran has reflected on the South Park episode that "ruined" his life.



During an interview with Slam Radio, the 30-year-old songwriter claimed Americans didn't know about stereotypes around red hair until a 2005 episode of the animated series.



"Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the p**s out of you for," the Thinking Out Loud singer said. "But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America."



The episode, written by Trey Parker, depicts main character Eric Cartman doing a school presentation about "gingervitis," a condition he said caused kids to have pale skin, red hair, and no soul.



"That episode of South Park f**king ruined my life," the Grammy-winner jokingly continued. "I was going to America and everyone was like, 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my God, people like my hair?' And then, I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life."



Despite his issue with the episode, Sheeran insisted he is still a fan of the series and hopes to voice a character for it in the future.