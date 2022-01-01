Britney Spears unfollows Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram

Britney Spears has unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram.

Fans of the 40-year-old popstar recently noticed that her follower count - which includes Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Iggy Azalea, and others who supported the end of her 13-year conservatorship - had dropped to 46.

The Stronger hitmaker’s alleged move comes a day after her 30-year-old sibling posted a message celebrating the New Year.

“Dear (2021), You tried your damnedest… bless your heart” the Zoey 101 star wrote beneath a collection of photos from the past 12 months. “Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all - wishing (everyone) a safe and Happy New Year.”

Britney had previously accused her family of “abusive” practices throughout the legal arrangement, which was dissolved in November. She specifically called out Jamie Lynn several months ago for not being supportive of her throughout it.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams,” Britney wrote in July. “So all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!!!!”