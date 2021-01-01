Billie Joe Armstrong cancels Miley's New Year's Eve Party performance after Covid-19 exposure

Billie Joe Armstrong has cancelled his appearance at Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party after being exposed to someone with Covid-19.



The Green Day frontman was due to ring in 2022 alongside a host of stars at the televised event, hosted by Miley and Pete Davidson, but pulled out on Thursday as he is concerned he has been exposed to coronavirus.



In a post on Instagram, he revealed he had tested negative for the virus, but wanted to put others' safety first.



"After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I've tested negative but, I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year's Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!"



Acts still on the bill include Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, with more "surprises" in store for viewers who can catch the show live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and the Peacock streaming service. It gets underway at 10.30 pm ET.



The Basket Case rocker is the second big name to have to drop out of a major New Year's TV show, as LL Cool J pulled out of his headline slot on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest after testing positive for Covid-19.



Miley's New Year's Eve Party replaces Carson Daly's long-running New Year's Eve special, a mainstay of NBC's end-of-year schedule since 2004.