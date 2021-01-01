Zac Brown Band drop out of Nashville's New Year's Eve show after positive Covid-19 test

Zac Brown Band have pulled out of their performance at Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on Friday as their frontman has tested positive for Covid-19.

The country music star announced on social media that he had contracted coronavirus so he and his band would be unable to perform at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

"We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville's Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS. Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19," the post reads. "While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We're looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year. We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022! (Love) Zac."

Organisers of the show confirmed to The Tennessean on Thursday that singers Sam Hunt and Elle King have also dropped out of the Big Bash line-up due to unspecified Covid-19 concerns.

Due to the drop outs, country trio Lady A - who were previously set to perform on a sister stage - will now perform on the main stage at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is a five-hour concert special filmed at various locations around the city. The line-up also includes Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Blake Shelton, although some performances have been pre-recorded. It airs on CBS from 7pm CST.