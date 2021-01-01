Shawn Mendes having a 'hard time' with social media

Shawn Mendes is having a "hard time" with social media.



In a video posted on Instagram, the 23-year-old singer thanked followers for supporting his new song, It'll Be Okay, which he released following his break-up with Camila Cabello. In the clip, the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker admitted he was struggling to figure out his relationship with social media.



"I'm a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with (social media)," the singer explained. "But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."



Mendes added that when creating new music, his "ultimate goal" is to have his "truth revealed," and hopes followers enjoy the song because it has "a lot of truth in it."



"I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me," he said. "A lot of the time when I'm writing songs, I'm using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it."



Mendes and Cabello announced they had split up after two years of dating in November.