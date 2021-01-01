Tyler, the Creator considering changing his stage name

Tyler, the Creator is considering abandoning his longstanding stage moniker in favour of his real name.



The rapper, real name Tyler Okonma, adopted his Tyler, the Creator stage persona from a Myspace page he created aged just 13 for his artwork and music.



However, recent videos have been released with his real name in the credits, and in an interview with Fast Company, he confirmed he's thinking of a name change.



"I started using that one more and random people from Kentucky would be, like, 'Cool beats, bro!' And so I just kept the Tyler, the Creator thing going and, you know, I'm 17 in high school, around LA, the name's getting around, and I kind of just kept it as my stage name," he explained. "It's really dumb but it stuck with me so it just works."



Revealing that now he's a more mature artist he is planning to drop it, Tyler added, "But my full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that, I don't know, I'm getting older and I think when people get older they start to realise s**t, you just start changing."



Last month, in a post memorialising the late designer Virgil Abloh, Tyler revealed how the fashion legend had inspired him to use "more of my African last name". Abloh acted as something of a mentor to the rapper and helped him get his GOLF le FLEUR* clothing line off the ground.