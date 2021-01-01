Nicki Minaj remembers 'sweet' ex-manager following tragic death

Nicki Minaj has released a statement following the suspected murder of her former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski.

The beloved business manager was reported missing on 22 December and found dead inside her car the following day, representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday

In response to the news, the Super Bass hitmaker remembered the businesswoman on her Instagram Stories.

"Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know," she shared. "You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace."

The Kardashian-Jenner family, who also worked with Kukawski, released a statement via TMZ.

"She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible," they wrote. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Police officers arrested Kukawski's 49-year-old boyfriend Jason Barker Sr. on suspicion of murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have charged Barker Sr. with one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture. He is scheduled to be arraigned on 12 January.

Kukawski, 55, worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and her clients also included Kanye West and Offset.