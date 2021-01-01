Katharine McPhee defends husband David Foster over bikini photo caption

Katharine McPhee has responded to backlash over comments her husband, David Foster, made about her post-baby body.

The 72-year-old composer shared a photo of the singer lounging in a black bikini during their Hawaiian vacation on Wednesday. Foster captioned the photo "what baby!" as a reference to McPhee giving birth to their son in February.

Fans criticised the caption for reinforcing the idea that women need to "snap back" after giving birth. The 37-year-old responded to the critique in a separate post, insisting that the couple is "not sorry" about the photo.

"I'm sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps. I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30," the songwriter explained. "I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do."

McPhee insisted that she lost her baby weight "without dieting" and with "zero pressure from anyone". She said she found a "great workout" and let her body "do its thing" from there.

"And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too," the singer continued. "Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life... Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on."

The Over It hitmaker suggested that commenters could change their attitude, adding, "Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say... 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.' I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate (laughing emoji)."