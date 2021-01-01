LL Cool J cancels New Year's Eve performance after testing positive for Covid-19

LL Cool J has cancelled his New Year's Eve performance after testing positive for Covid-19.



The 53-year-old rapper, who was set to perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Friday, released a statement regarding his diagnosis via People.



"I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at (New Years Rockin' Eve)," he wrote. "We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"



The entertainer was set to take to the stage of a stripped-down version of the yearly New York-based event, which has been scaled down due to the ongoing pandemic.



R&B singer Chloe Bailey has also cancelled her performance at the traditional event. Journey and Karol G are still slated to perform in New York, while Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Macklemore, Big Boi, OneRepublic, and French Montana will perform from Los Angeles.