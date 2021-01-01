Will Blue represent the UK at Eurovision again?

Blue have ruled out competing in the 'Eurovision Song Contest' again.

The British boyband - comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Anthony Costa, and Simon Webbe - managed to make it to 11th place with 100 points when they represented the UK with their song 'I Can' in 2011.

And when asked if the 'Guilty' hitmakers - who are set to make their comeback with a 2022 20th anniversary tour - would like to enter the competition again, Anthony responded: “No. We’ve represented our country.”

Duncan agreed: “We’ve ticked that box.”

After the UK once again suffered a major blow after James Newman - the brother of 'Love Me Again' hitmaker John Newman - scored nil points in May with his performance of 'Embers' in Rotterdam, Dua Lipa's management, TaP Music, is to scout a pop star to compete at next year's show, which will be held at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy.

What's more, the 2022 entry song is set to be released on a major record label to further boost the nation's chances of victory.

Simon told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column of our chances of victory: “Now we’re not part of Europe, I’m not sure. If the song is right. It should be about the music, but is it?”

'Levitating' hitmaker Dua had said: “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan … I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause… I’ll be cheering them on.”

Rome's Maneskin won the 2021 competition with 'Zitti E Buoni'.

Meanwhile, Blue will hit the road with Atomic Kitten in September 2022 for the 'Heart and Soul Tour'.

The reunion shows are to mark two decades since the release of their chart-topping 2001 debut album, 'All Rise'.

The run, which kicks off in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 11, includes a stop at London's The O2 on September 29.