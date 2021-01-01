Don McLean calls Taylor Swift a 'major rock and roll force of nature'

Don McLean has heaped praise on Taylor Swift, calling her a "major rock and roll force of nature".

Speaking to People, the 76-year-old singer was asked about the Red hitmaker after the ten-minute-long version of her song All Too Well beat his classic American Pie as the longest-in-length number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth," the songwriter began.

"It's really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed (Sheeran) did," he continued. "And you can make it as a major rock and roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift, if you want to do that."

McLean previously shared that the singer sent him a bouquet of flowers after she broke his record. He said in a statement, "Nobody ever wants to lose that No.1 spot... if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."

Asked whether he would ever collaborate with Swift, he responded that he'd be open to it, saying, "Anything is possible, if it's done the right way. I'm always interested in doing anything."