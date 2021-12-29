Katy Perry reveals Vegas residency setlist

Katy Perry has unveiled the setlist for her Las Vegas residency.

The 37-year-old pop megastar kicks off her 'Katy Perry:PLAY' run at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas in Sin City tonight (29.12.21), which runs through until March 19, 2022.

And the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker has provided fans with the entire setlist ahead of the first performance so they know exactly what they are in for.

Sharing a video of herself putting together the handwritten list, Katy wrote on Instagram: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)"

The mammoth set will include all the hits, including 'I Kissed A Girl', 'Dark Horse' and California Gurls', and will end with fan-favourite 'Firework'.

Katy recently admitted she loves how her new show will allow her to be “artistic” and also get to be there for her 16-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she has with fiance Orlando Bloom.

She said: “I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy.”

The ‘Smile’ singer shared how having sweet “moments” as a family are “so important” to her.

Katy said: “Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm.”

The ‘American Idol’ judge also gave a teaser of her family-friendly “visual feast” and its retro pop culture references.

She said: “I like to bring a visual feast, and this is a set-in-the-’60s, 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' movie on mushrooms.

"It is a dance party through and through but I also aim to make it a show that anyone can come to, from ages six to 80, and I really pride myself on that.”

Her residency will be the first of its kind to incorporate NFTs, a blockchain method of dealing digital art.

The music star admitted that using Non Fungible Tokens felt “pioneering and trailblazing”, as not many people understand them.

She said: “The first thing we’re going to be auctioning off with the NFT is the craziest thing I’ve ever done. We’ll be creating something unique in the NFT space every single night; they will all be original. I think some people don’t understand how NFTs work or what their value is so it does feel like we are pioneering and trailblazing in this way. Imagine if I put my finger up during the song ‘Firework’ and you wanted to own that moment—now you could.”

Katy Perry's Vegas setlist is:

1. 'ET'

2. 'Chained to the Rhythm'

3. 'Dark Horse'

4. 'Its Not The End of The World'

5. 'California Gurls'

6. 'Hot N’ Cold'/ 'Last Friday Night'

7. 'Waking Up in Vegas'

8. 'Bon Appetit'

9. 'Daisies'

10. 'I Kissed A Girl'

11. 'Lost' / 'Part of Me' / 'Wide Awake'

12. 'Swish Swish'

13. 'When I’m Gone' / 'Walking On Air!'

14. 'Never Really Over'

15. 'Teenage Dream'

16. 'Smile'

17. 'Roar'

18. 'Greatest Love Of All'

19. 'Firework'