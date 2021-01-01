Take That are 'hoping' for a Las Vegas residency in 2023

Take That are aiming to book their Las Vegas residency for 2023.

The ‘Patience’ group – which comprises Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – were “so close” to signing an agreement for a concert series in Sin City before the coronavirus pandemic hit, so they are hoping to get their plans back on track soon.

Gary told Heat Magazine: “Just before lockdown we were so close to signing contracts to do a residency in Vegas and we want to do that.

“It won’t be next year, but we’re hoping for 2023.

“It’s something we all want to do and I think our fans would love it.”

While Take That have been on a break, Gary has been working on a festive album, ‘The Dream of Christmas’, which stemmed from him feeling “robbed” of a proper holiday season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: “It’s funny how it came about. I love Christmas. I have three kids, we’ve had 20 years of amazing Christmases with children in the house, but even before that I always loved Christmas.

“However, last year, I felt a bit like everyone else, a little bit robbed.

“I was in my studio messing around and started to write some festive tunes, and within just an hour or so, the song ‘The Dream of Christmas’ started to hatch.

“Initially, I was going to write all new songs but then I thought, ‘You know what? There’s so many great Christmas songs out there that I’d actually love to sing.

“I’m going to make it a mixture of, like, 40 per cent new things and 60 per cent classics.’

“And this is the result. I love it and working with people like Sheridan Smith and Alec Jones has been fantastic.”