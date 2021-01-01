Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration 'indefinitely' following Astroworld tragedy

Dior officials have postponed their collaboration with Travis Scott "indefinitely" following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

In a statement released via WWD, representatives for the luxury fashion house announced that the collaboration between its men’s artistic director Kim Jones and the rapper's Cactus Jack label will not debut in their summer 2022 collection as originally planned.

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," the statement read.

Reps for the Sicko Mode hitmaker insisted that he and Dior mutually decided to postpone the launch of the collection in January.

Scott has lost multiple endorsements and collaborations since the tragedy at his festival in early November. The crowd surged while he performed his headline set, resulting in 10 deaths and over 300 injuries.

Since the tragedy, the rapper has pledged to work with the U.S. government to help standardise safety protocols at concerts. He currently faces multiple lawsuits from victims' families.