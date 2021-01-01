Bebe Rexha gets candid about body image issues

Bebe Rexha has confessed that she doesn't feel good in her skin after gaining weight.

In a video posted to TikTok captioned "Honest update", the 32-year-old singer explained why she hadn't been posting on social media often.

"So, it is the holidays, and I know we're all supposed to be merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays!' which I am-ish," the Sabotage singer began. "I think I am the heaviest I've ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

Rexha added that she feels uncomfortable in her body right now and that not feeling "good in my skin" has made her shy away from using social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post. And that's really honestly the reason why I haven't been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to," the singer continued.

The Meant to Be hitmaker ended by saying that being vocal about body positivity comes from a place of "hurt" and "confusion", adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."