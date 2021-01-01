AJ McLean planning to undergo hair implant surgery

AJ McLean is planning to undergo a second round of hair implant surgery.

The singer had a full head of hair during his heyday as a member of the Backstreet Boys in the '90s, but around a decade ago, he began to suffer from hair loss.

Feeling insecure about his hairline, McLean underwent a hair transplant procedure in 2011, and is looking to do a top-up in the near future.

"Losing my hair is something that I have personally struggled with for a long time. I ended up going to the straight Pitbull look where it's just bald, and since then I've had hair surgery. I did it right before I got married, which will have been 10 years ago in December. I'm going back under the knife again this year," he told Allure magazine. "I had gotten to that place where I was shaving my head all the time because it was easier to maintain and it happened to look good with my tattoos. But once I had (the surgery) done, I posted pictures on my socials. I wasn't ashamed because I totally accept whatever anybody wants to do to make themselves feel better, to boost their self-confidence."

Elsewhere in the chat, McLean and his bandmates - Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson - reflected on some of the dramatic looks they wore onstage and for photoshoots, and the star admitted that he is very comfortable wearing make-up.

"I wear foundation every day; I have for years now. MAC NW30," the 43-year-old shared. "Maybelline mascara is my number one choice for colouring in my moustache and whatnot. But what everybody knows me for is my nail polish. I've been wearing nail polish for 25 years now."